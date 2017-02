Igari Make UP

🌸 IGARI "HANGOVER" MAKEUP 🌸 Absolutely in love with Japan, their culture, style and especially their makeup!!! Here, I am inspired by their "sick" makeup where their blush is applied all over their cheek from under their eyes! Eyeliner is also applied going downwards to give the illusion of round and doll-like eyes. Yesterday we visited Tokyo Tower, One Piece World and Robot Restaurant – it was amazing! ✌🏻️ #igarimakeup #ingari #japan #maccosmetics #myartistcommunity#jhaninjpan

